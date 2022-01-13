Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Spotted on BIS, India Launch Imminent

Three of the upcoming smartphones from South Korean tech giant Samsung have been spotted at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are the three devices that are scheduled to make their debut in India and several rumours about the handsets have surfaced online. The smartphones will be the updates to the M-series and A-series from Samsung for the year 2022. Samsung is yet to announce any details regarding the devices, but few specifications have been leaked in the recent past providing some details.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the soon-to-be-launched handsets from the company – Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G have been spotted on the BIS website. On the certification site, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is listed with the model number SM-M336BU/DS whereas Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G can be found with model number SM-A336E/DS and SM-A536E/DS, respectively. The listing hints towards an impending launch of handsets in India. Mentioned below are the expected specifications for the upcoming devices from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specs

As reported previously, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was spotted on Geekbench as well with the same model number SM-M336BU. The listing suggested that the device is powered by an Exynos 1200 chipset. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to feature Android 12-based One UI 4.0 skin out-of-the-box with 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the camera module of the device is said to feature a quadruple rear camera setup. The primary camera of the device could be a 64MP sensor while the details of the other three cameras are still not known.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Specs

It is speculated that Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will come with a display featuring a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED with a hole-punch for the selfie camera. Renders leaked in the past have suggested that the device might come featuring a quadruple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP selfie shooter. It is expected that the device will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The connectivity option of a 3.5mm headphone jack has also been tipped for the handset.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specs

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is also expected to be powered by an Exynos 1200 SoC for the Indian version. Previous rumours have suggested that Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will have a similar design to its previous version Samsung Galaxy A52 which would mean that the former will come with a punch-hole display with a bezel-less design. It is also speculated that the device will come featuring an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera module of the device will feature a quadruple rear camera setup which could be headlined by a 48MP camera. The smartphone could also come with a 5000mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner.