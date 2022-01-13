Vodafone Idea Upgrading Backbone Networks With Ciena to Prepare for 5G

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is upgrading or revamping its backbone network with Ciena by deploying industry-leading 5G coherent optical solutions. The telco’s new 300G/400G backbone network increases performance and scale in a cost and energy-efficient manner to help enterprises, content players, and consumers with embracing their digital experience across India.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Vodafone Idea, said Vi customers/subscribers will be able to experience world-class highly available, scalable connectivity and realise the benefits of the cloud, IoT, and 5G in future as the telco prepares a future-fit network with Ciena.

The demand for data requires a resilient and high-capacity network that can thrive not only today but for the years to come, added Singh.

Ciena Helping Vodafone Idea to Prepare for 5G

“Increasing and changing traffic patterns across India requires new levels of capacity, flexibility, resiliency, and programmability. With broader network coverage and faster broadband made possible by Ciena, Vi maximises fibre capacity and network efficiencies to prepare for 5G,” said the telco in a release.

Ryan Perera, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena India said that due to the competitive environment today, telecom companies such as Vodafone Idea require a high performing network with maximum agility at a lower cost per bit.

Vodafone Idea has deployed Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical platforms powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme for high speed 300G/400G services which is also upgradable to 800G. The telco can also gain access to analytical insights to optimise network performance and enhance the customers’ digital experiences with Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller.

Vodafone Idea has already partnered with several companies and startups to develop 5G solutions and use-cases. The telco has been able to achieve a peak download speed of 4.2 Gbps using mmWave spectrum and upload speeds of up to 200 Mbps.

India is expected to see live 5G networks in 13 major cities by August 15, 2022.