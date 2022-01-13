Kodak HD LED TV Official CA and 7XPRO Will be Available on Flipkart at Amazing Prices

With India’s one of the most prestigious events, Republic Day, just around the corner, Flipkart Big Savings Day is all set to begin, and Kodak HD LED TV is set to announce great deals for customers. The brand will be offering amazing discounts on its official Android Kodak CA and 7XPRO series, with prices starting from just Rs 7,499. The sale is all set to commence from January 17, 2022, and be live until January 22, 2022. The major attraction during the sale will be 24inch, 32inch, 43inch, and 55inch TV models from the CA series.

CA and 7XPRO Series Details

The models under the 7XPRO series operate on an ARM Cortex A53 processor and have an Android interface. The connectivity options on the Smart TV includes USB 2.0, HDMI 3, and Bluetooth v. 5.0, accessible through a user-friendly remote control.

The Smart TVs also feature a Bezel-less display and digital noise filter. In addition to this, users also get access to an unmatchable cinematic experience at amazing prices. The TVs have more than 6000 Plus Apps and Games like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows. Users can also find added device supports with these TVs for speakers, headphones, game controllers, mouse and keyboards that can really ensure an engaging and enhanced user experience.

On the other hand, the bezel-less Kodak CA series comes featuring a 4K HDR10 display, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS TruSurround. Connectivity options on the device include USB 2.0, HDMI ARC/CEC, and Bluetooth v.5.0 (latest version) with a user-friendly remote. The device supports the Android 10 interface, and users can get seamless access to Google Assistant. Kodak TV offers a better viewing experience for the users as these Android televisions are coupled with Chromecast.

Amazing Offers at Upcoming Flipkart Sale

Talking about the upcoming Flipkart sale, the CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, a Kodak brand licensee, Mr Avneet Singh Marwah, said in a statement that the brand is launching its biggest sale ever on its television unit to thank its customer base. He added that these deals offer our customers the best-in-class TV viewing experience at affordable prices. In addition to this, talking about the current scenario where cases of the new variant are rising, he also requested the customers to stay inside and stay safe during these harsh environments.

As far as pricing is concerned, the sale will feature a 24HDX100S model at a price of Rs 7,499. Some of the prominent models of the company will also be available at discounted prices. Users can get the 32HDX7XPRO model for Rs 12,499, 43CAPRO5022 for Rs 26,499 and the recently launched 55UHDX7XPROBL for an offer price of Rs 33,999. Apart from these, a lot of other TV units will be available for slashed off prices during the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale.