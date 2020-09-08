Tata Sky and Accedo to Develop Interactive User Interface for Binge+ Android TV STB

DTH operator Tata Sky today announced its partnership with Accedo to develop the user interface for Tata Sky Binge+ Smart Set-Top Box. As you might be aware of, the Android TV-based Binge+ provides content from Linear Television and a host of OTT apps. Accedo has leveraged its Google-certified Android TV launcher solution alongside its Accedo One platform on the Tata Sky Binge+ STB. This will bring the content from Linear TV and OTT apps together. The Tata Sky Binge+ STB is currently available for purchase at Rs 3,999 for new users and it also ships with a free subscription to Tata Sky Binge for six months.

Tata Sky Binge+ to Get a New User Interface

As noted, Accedo will be adding its Android TV launcher to the Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box. This will allow the subscribers of Tata Sky to enjoy the best of linear TV and OTT apps conjoined together, toggling through just one remote. To further enhance the user experience, Accedo customised its standard Android TV Launcher application to include 3rd party integrations, bespoke UX/UI features, and DVB satellite channels said Tata Sky in a press release.

Tata Sky Binge+ will now provide a unified interface to help customers discover content seamlessly from Live TV channels and nine premium OTT apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe. Customers can also access 5000+ apps from the Google Play store.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Tata Sky, added, “With Tata Sky Binge+, the objective was to enable our subscribers to access all of their Live TV, On-demand and OTT services in one place. Having worked extensively with Accedo in the past, we relied on its technical and practical knowledge to develop a great user experience for our dynamic Android TV-powered Set-Top Box. Accedo’s professional services team worked diligently and delivered the bespoke features required for the platform.”

Being an Android TV box, the Tata Sky Binge+ has many advanced features. It enables viewers to play any show, movie, music, game on their laptop, tablet or mobile phone and watch-it-directly on their TV with its in-built Chromecast. It also includes Google Assistant that makes discovering content easy with voice search. It is compatible with all types of TVs including 4K, HD LED, LCD, or plasma technology as it supports HDMI output and can also be connected to older TV sets over audio and video cable.