BharatNet Project to Expand with Tejas Equipment, Over 400,000GB Consumed Per Month

Tejas Networks on Monday said that it has received purchase order from L&T Construction and Sterlite Technologies for its Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON), a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) equipment. The company said that the purchase order is worth Rs 32 crore and that the GPON equipment will be used in the BharatNet project in South India. BharatNet, the “world’s largest rural broadband project” aims to provide high-speed broadband connectivity over optical fibre to 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats (GP) across the country. It has been said that the over 400,000 Km of optical fibre has been laid across India under the BharatNet project and that 155,738 GPs have been connected through optical fibre.

Tejas Network Equipment to be Used in BharatNet Project

Tejas Network said that it will supply its GPON OLT and ONT products for the project funded as part of BharatNet.

“We are excited to partner with Sterlite Technologies and L&T Construction on this important government project to eliminate the digital divide between urban and rural population,” Sanjay Nayak, CEO of Tejas Networks, said in the release.

The company highlighted that its GPON products are already used in the first phase of BharatNet project. Further, it was said that the government of India has honoured Tejas Networks as “one of the best performing equipment suppliers” under the first phase of the BharatNet project.

“Our GPON and NG-PON products are clearly emerging as globally competitive on all aspects and are being deployed by Tier-1 service providers both in India and around the world,” Nayak said. “At Tejas, we are fully committed to do our part in fulfilling honourable Prime Minister of India’s dream of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in telecom equipment and to help connect every village in the country on BharatNet in the next 1000 days.”

BharatNet Users Consumed Over 400,000GB Per Month

Meanwhile, BharatNet in a report on Monday said that the total data consumed per month through its networks touched 495,789GB. It was also said that the states have taken 243,545 FTTH connections through BharatNet as of September 7, 2020.

Further, BharatNet highlighted that WiFi has been installed in over 69,515 GPs across India connecting 23,32,537 users.