Tata Sky Platform Changes Now to Affect Over 35 Regional Channels

Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India announced that over 35 regional channels will be moved to new electronic programming guide (EPG) numbers on September 8 and September 9, 2020. The operator since early September had moved over 30 channels to new EPG numbers on its platform including 18 Tamil channels on Monday. Tata Sky had also moved 10 English entertainment channels to new EPG numbers along with select Star Sports 1 regional channels. The operator highlighted that its upcoming platform changes will continue to impact the EPG number placement of Tamil channels.

Tata Sky Set to Revise EPG Numbers of Over 35 Channels

Tata Sky said that the EPG numbers of over 35 Tamil channels will be revised on its platform beginning September 8, 2020.

Isaiaruvi, Adithya TV, Murasu TV, Jaya Max, Sirippoli, Polimer TV, Thanthi TV, Makkal TV, D Tamil, J Movies, Tamil Naaptol, Sun News are to said to have its EPG revisions on September 8. Further, News 7 Tamil, Mega TV, Madha TV, Zee Thirai, Sathiyam TV and TravelXP Tamil are other channels to have its EPG revisions on September 8.

Additionally, the DTH operator said that Raj TV, Polimer News, Vijay Super, News18 Tamil Nadu, Raj Digital Plus, Raj Digital Plus, Colors Tamil HD, Colors Tamil will have its revisions on September 9. Further, Peppers TV, Mega Musiq, Mega 24, Sahana TV, Nambikkai TV, Moon TV, Win TV, Vendhar TV, News J, SVBC 2 and DD Podhigai will also have its EPG revisions on September 9.

Tata Sky Platform Updates Earlier Included EPG Revisions on 30 Channels

Tata Sky on Monday revised the EPG numbers of multiple Tamil channels including KTV, KTV HD, Sun Life, Sun Music HD, Sun Music, Star Vijay HD, Star Vijay and Jaya TV HD.

Further, the operator in early September had also revised EPG numbers of various English entertainment channels including Star World HD, Star World, Star World Premiere HD, Zee Cafe, Colors Infinity and Comedy Central.

The EPG numbers revision on the Tata Sky platform was earlier reported to have been scheduled for October 2019, however, the DTH operator is said to have pushed the EPG revisions to 2020. It is expected that the operator will continue to revise the EPG numbers of other channels in the upcoming days and weeks.