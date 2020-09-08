Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 499 Plan Vs JioFiber Rs 399 Plan: All You Should Know

A few days back JioFiber announced an update on its broadband offerings. Along with adding a new plan, the internet service provider also added a demo offer for the customers. Earlier, the cheapest offering from JioFiber came for Rs 699 per month offering 100 Mbps speed, but that changed to Rs 399 per month offering 30 Mbps speed. Accordingly, Airtel also updated its offerings. The telecom operator updated its broadband offerings and introduced a new cheaper plan of Rs 499. So now there are a total of five plans offered by the Airtel Xstream Fiber. Today, we are going to compare both the cheapest offering from the broadband service providers, i.e., their Rs 499 vs Rs 399 plan.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 499 Plan Vs JioFiber Rs 399 Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber is now providing a new broadband plan for Rs 499. It is a new plan which has been added to the website and offering of the telco from September 7, 2020. With this plan, the customers will get unlimited internet. Earlier, the Rs 799 plan, which was the cheapest didn’t come with unlimited data. For unlimited data, customers had to pay Rs 299 extra on a monthly basis.

But now, every plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber is being offered with unlimited data. Along with that, the customer also gets an unlimited voice calling option. The plan offers 40 Mbps speed which justifies the price it comes for. But it is not just this, in the Xstream bundle that you will get there is also Airtel Xstream 4K TV Box included. For it, the customer will have to pay just Rs 1,499 (security deposit) which will be refundable by the company. You will get the 10,000+ movies along with shows from 7 OTT apps and 5 studios.

Coming to the JioFiber, its new plan has been launched for Rs 399. It is Rs 100 cheaper but it also offers 10 Mbps lesser internet download and upload speed. The JioFiber Rs 399 plan also comes with unlimited data for the month. It is important to note that both JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 399 and Rs 499 unlimited plans come with a 3.3TB data FUP limit.

Another thing to note is that there are no OTT benefits with the Rs 399 broadband plan from JioFiber. However, there is still unlimited calling available for the users. Comparing both the plans, it is clear that while Airtel Xstream Fiber’s Rs 499 plan is Rs 100 more expensive than the JioFiber’s Rs 399 plan, it comes with more speed and OTT benefits which the JioFiber plan doesn’t include at all.