JioFiber 30-Day Broadband Trial Being Offered in 2 Options With Up to 150 Mbps Speed

By September 3rd, 2020 AT 7:01 AM
  • JioFiber
  • Technology News
    Reliance Jio recently modified its offerings under JioFiber. There are a total of seven plans on offer from JioFiber to customers which range from Rs 399 per month with 30 Mbps speed to Rs 8,499 per month with 1 Gbps speeds. But another thing which is visible on the website of JioFiber is the 30-day trial offer for customers. This offer wasn’t there before but now customer can actually test what they are signing up for without worrying about wasting their hard-earned money. But not every plan can be tested for a month. To know more, keep reading ahead.

    JioFiber Free 30-Day Trial Plans

    JioFiber is offering two plans to its customers for testing at the moment. The offer is live on the website of JioFiber and both the plans offer 150 Mbps speed to the customers. Both the plans, however, are priced differently and come with different benefits. Let’s take a look at them individually.

    The first plan comes for Rs 1,500 monthly. It will offer 150 Mbps speed to the customer. The Rs 1,500 paid by the customer is completely refundable and the first month’s rental will be zero. It comes with Truly Unlimited data. But as we covered earlier, the Truly Unlimited data plans from JioFiber comes with a FUP limit of 3.3TB data every month. But with this plan, there are no OTT benefits at all but you do get unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit. The customer will be eligible to get free Wi-Fi modem/router.

    Coming to the second plan available from JioFiber for a 30-day trial comes for Rs 2,500. The Rs 2,500 is completely refundable so this plan also comes with a first month rental of zero. It offers the same 150 Mbps as the Rs 1,500 30-day trial plan. Again, there will be Truly Unlimited data (3.3TB) for the month. But this plan comes with OTT benefits. There is Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioCinema, ZEE5 Premium, Sony Liv, Voot, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Lionsgate Play, and Hoichoi included in the list of OTT subscriptions. But this is not all, there are more benefits to this plan. Firstly, there is the same benefit of a free modem/router from JioFiber. But along with that, there is a free 4K Set-Top Box included in the package as well. This is not there in the 30-day trial plan of Rs 1,500.

    If you want to try any of these two plans, all you have to do is go to the website of JioFiber and book either one you like. Since the money is refundable, it would not hurt to try out the Rs 2,500 plan but you can choose any of the ones that you like.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

