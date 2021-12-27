Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Spotted at Geekbench Featuring Exynos 1200 Chipset

There have been several rumours and leaks in the past about soon to be launched Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The launch of the device might even be imminent considering the rate at which details about it are being leaked. Recently it was reported that the device could feature a massive 6000mAh battery as informed by the leaks and now the device has been spotted at the Geekbench portal. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G could be a budget device launched by the tech giant.

Details About Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

According to the information on Geekbench, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has a model number SM-M336BU. As far as the results of the Geekbench is considered, the device has scored 726 points in the single-core tests and 1830 points in the multi-core tests. These results can be credited to the Exynos 1200 chipset that is featured in the handset. Exynos 1200 is a 5G enabled octa-core chipset that is capable of enhancing performance. As far as the cores of the Exynos 1200 SoC are considered, the first six of its cores operate at 2.00GHz and the other two cores are clocked at 2.40GHz.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to feature Android 12-based One UI 4.0 skin out-of-the-box with 6GB of RAM. The spotting at Geekbench didn’t reveal any more information. However, it was previously reported that the launch timeline of the device is expected to be in January and is probably going to be the first device to include the latest One UI 4.0 skin. There are rumours that Galaxy M33 5G could be a rebranded version of Galaxy A33 5G as its predecessor Galaxy M32 was rebranded version of Galaxy A32. However, the launch of Galaxy A33 5G is still awaited and nothing can be confirmed.

Moreover, the device might not include a 3.5mm headphone jack but will have an IP67 rating for dust and water-resistance design. The camera module of the device will feature a quadruple rear camera setup. The primary camera of the device could be a 64MP sensor while the details of the other three cameras are still not known. Since the device might not feature a 3.5mm audio jack suggesting that the users will have to use a USB Type-C port for the audio.