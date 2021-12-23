Samsung Galaxy A53 Will Feature both Qualcomm’s Snapdragon and Exynos Chipsets



There have been several reports in the past suggesting that Samsung is working on a successor device for the Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone. Earlier leaks have already showcased high quality renders of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. Looking at the renders, it seems that the upcoming device will follow the same design language as its predecessor. But now, a recent tip has revealed that the device will come with two different chipsets targeted for different markets. It’s not a new thing for Samsung to launch its flagship devices with two different chipsets. Usually, Samsung uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets in the US markets and launches Exynos chipsets globally including India.

Expected Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A53

The speculations suggest that Samsung will launch two distinct versions of Galaxy A53. The US version of the device will have a model number SM-A536U and the European version of the device will have model number SM-A536B. Moreover, the company might launch yet another version of the smartphone with model number SM-A536E for India, the Middle East, North Africa, and some other Asian markets. The device is expected to arrive in March of next year and the two versions will carry either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets or Exynos 1200 processor.

There has been no official confirmation from the manufacturer regarding the specs of the upcoming Galaxy A53. However, previous rumours have suggested that Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will have a pretty similar design to its previous version Samsung Galaxy A52 which would mean that the former will come with a punch-hole display with a bezel-less design. It is also speculated that the device will come featuring an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Talking about the processor of the device, other than Exynos 1200 SoC, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G could operate on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. The camera module of the device will feature a quadruple rear camera setup. The back of the device is expected to be made of polycarbonate. The primary camera of the device could be a 64MP sensor while the details of the other three cameras are still not known. The smartphone could also come with a 5000mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner.