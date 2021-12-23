Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Launched in India at an Introductory Price of Rs 4,499

India’s own wearable brand Noise has launched its latest addition to the portfolio of smartwatches – Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 in India on Thursday. The major specifications of the smartwatch were revealed previously. The newly launched smartwatch from Noise is the successor to Noise ColorFit Ultra and is by far the largest wearable launched by the company. The device comes with a full AMOLED screen and also has an always-on display feature. Mentioned below are the specification and price details of the newly launched Noise ColorFit Ultra 2.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Specifications and Price

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 comes with a display featuring a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368×448 pixels resolution, 326 PPI pixel density and Always-on Display (AOD) feature. As mentioned above, the smartwatch is the largest smartwatch offered by the company and has a body made up of stainless steel. Using Noise Fit App on their smartphones users can also keep track of their health by connecting to Noise Health Suite that comes with the device.

The wearable comes in with a total of 60 sports modes preloaded and is also capable of measuring blood oxygen (SpO2), stress, and sleep cycles. The handset also has a 24/7 heart monitoring feature and has a health feature that helps women to track their menstrual cycle. The wearable allows users to choose from over 100 watch faces which include some customized animated, cloud-based, and customizable watch faces.

Additional features of the device include weather forecast, reminders, calls & SMS quick replies, world clock, music, stocks, flashlight, Smart DND, and calculator among others. The battery of the device is claimed to run up to 7 days on a single charge.

Nose ColorFit Ultra 2 has been priced in India at Rs 4,499 and users can purchase it from Amazon India and the Noise official website. The strap colour options include Jet Black, Navy Gold, Olive Green, and Silver Grey.