Realme Watch T1 with 110 Sports Modes May Arrive in India Soon

The recent rumours suggest that the Realme Watch T1 might be all set to make its India debut. The speculations have been initiated as allegedly the device was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website which hints towards the fact that the device may be launched in India sooner than later. However, no official announcement has been made by the Chinese smartphone maker yet. Previously, Realme Watch T1 witnessed its China release alongside Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme Q3s smartphones.

According to the rumours, a Realme device was spotted on the BIS website which had the model number RMW2103 and it is being anticipated that this device is Realme Watch T1. It was further informed by the renowned tipster Mukul Sharma that Realme Watch T1 had the model number RMW2102 when it was launched in China. He was also the first one to spot this device on the website. All this information adds up to the fact that Realme may be launching the Indian variant of its smartwatch in India pretty soon.

The Specifications of the Device and Price

Realme Watch T1 came with a display featuring a 1.3-inch round AMOLED display with 416×416 pixels resolution, 325ppi of pixel density, and a 50Hz global refresh rate. The device has a Corning Gorilla Glass on top for an added layer of protection. The smartwatch supports connectivity to Bluetooth v5.0 among others and also supports Bluetooth calling.

The wearable from the smartphone manufacturer comes with a variety of sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and heart rate blood oxygen sensor. It also supports real-time heart rate monitoring along with SpO2 and sleep monitoring.

One of the most exciting features of this device is the fact that it supports around 110 sports modes. These sports modes include badminton, elliptical, hiking, and walking among others which provides users with an immersive and interactive experience. Backed by a 228mAh battery claimed to run for 7 days on a single charge is also 5ATM waterproof.

The Realme Watch T1 was launched in China where it is manufactured and came with a price tag of CNY 699 which amounts to somewhere around Rs 8,200. The smartwatch came with black, mint and olive-green coloured strap options.