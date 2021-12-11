Samsung Galaxy A53 Production Begins in India, Launch Expected Soon

According to the recent reports, it is evident that Samsung is working on a successor device for Samsung Galaxy A52. Earlier leaks have already showcased high quality renders of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. Looking at the renders, it seems that the upcoming device will follow the same design language as its predecessor. Now as per the latest rumours the production of the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has already begun in tech giant’s Noida factory in India. This means that the launch of the device is not very far and the company may announce the launch date pretty soon.

Details About the Handset

As mentioned above the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will have a pretty similar design to its previous version Samsung Galaxy A52 which would mean that the former will come with a punch-hole display with a bezel-less design. It is also speculated that the device will come featuring an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It wouldn’t be too far stretched to suggest that the device will have a full HD display and will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Talking about the processor of the device, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G could operate on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. The said chipset was also used in Samsung Galaxy A52 along with Samsung Galaxy M52. The camera module of the device will feature a quadruple rear camera setup. The back of the device is expected to be made of polycarbonate. The primary camera of the device could be a 64MP sensor while the details of the other three cameras are still not known.

It is expected that Galaxy A53 5G will not feature a 3.5mm audio jack suggesting that the users will have to use a USB Type-C port for the audio. The thickness of the handset is rumoured to be 8.14mm and the leaked renders suggest that the colour of the handset was white, however, Samsung may release it in other colours as well. No further information is available on the device, however as the production process will come to an end and the launch will near, one can expect the devices to appear on certification sites or benchmark sites.