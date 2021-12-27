Oppo A11s Launched as an Affordable Device: Specifications and Price

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its latest affordable device Oppo A11s. the handset is an upgrade to Oppo 11 which was launched back in 2019. The new device offers a lot of features including a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display design. The smartphone offers a lot of other specifications including an octa-core processor. More details about the Oppo A11s specifications and price is mentioned below.

Oppo A11s Specs

Oppo A11s operates on Android 12 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and supports dual nano-SIM. The handset comes with a display featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Talking about the processor of the device, Oppo A11s comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC that is combined with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

As far as the camera module of the newly launched handset is concerned, Oppo A11s comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 lens. The other two cameras of the device are a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter, On the front, Oppo A11s comes with an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

Oppo A11s offers onboard storage of 128GB. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset also features a rear fingerprint scanner. The sensory system of the smartphone includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Price Details of Oppo A11s

The price for the newly launched affordable device Oppo A11s has been set at CNY 999 which amounts to somewhere around Rs 11,800 for the variant of the device that offers 4GB RAM along with 128GB internal memory. The smartphone has another variant offering 8GB + 128GB storage capacities and is priced at CNY 1,199 which is roughly around Rs 14,100. The colour options on the new Oppo A11s include Dream White and Matte Black colours.