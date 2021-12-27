BSNL Sub Rs 400 Prepaid Plans Best if Backed by 4G Networks

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers some of the best-prepaid plans to users. The state-run telco right now lacks the support of 4G networks. If BSNL had already live 4G networks, its prepaid plans would be heavily subscribed. Just to compare, BSNL offers the cheapest prepaid tariffs amongst all the telecom operators in India. Even compared to Jio, which is the private operator offering the best tariff plans to users, BSNL’s plans are significantly cheaper.

BSNL Rs 398 Plan an Example of What the Telco Can Offer

The Rs 398 prepaid plan from BSNL is just an example of what the state-run telco can offer to consumers. If you are someone who doesn’t spend big bucks on his/her prepaid plans, BSNL can be the top choice for you. Once again, the only issue that would come for you is that there is no support for 4G connectivity. BSNL is the fourth-ranked operator in terms of subscriber market share, and the sole reason is the lack of 4G.

The state-run telco is currently working with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 4G trials and is expected to launch PAN-India 4G networks by the end of 2022. While it is very late for the telco to capitalise on the 4G networks as 5G would have been arrived by then, it will at least pave the way for itself to move on to 5G upgrades in the future.

Further, a Made in India 4G network is something that the telco can brand heavily to attract hardcore India lovers on its networks. While the other operators are moving ahead with 5G, BSNL can attract 4G users by offering some of the cheapest tariffs in the industry.

Just to note, there’s no other operator offering a prepaid plan like the Rs 398 plan from BSNL. For the unaware, BSNL’s Rs 398 plan offers consumers truly unlimited data without any restrictions.