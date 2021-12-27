Vodafone Idea Offers This Plan Which Is Way Better than Jio’s Rs 296 Plan

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator, offers some prepaid plans which are way better than what its competitors offer to the users. After prepaid tariff hikes, a lot of plans saw their benefits and price changing. The new offerings might become a little alienating and overwhelming to certain consumers who can’t keep track of which plan offers what benefits. If you are someone who has a budget of up to Rs 300 and are looking for a short-term plan, Jio’s Rs 296 plan can be a good option. But the thing is, Vodafone Idea has one plan that is even better than the above mentioned Jio’s plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 296 Plan Details

Reliance Jio offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 25GB of lump-sum data with its Rs 296 plan. Users don’t have to worry about any daily data consumption limit with this plan. The Rs 296 plan from Jio carries a service validity of 30 days. Post consumption of 25GB of data, the internet speed for the user would drop to 64 Kbps. Users also get complimentary access to four Jio applications including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plan That is Better than Jio’s Rs 296 Plan

Vodafone Idea prepaid plan that is better than Jio’s Rs 296 prepaid plan is the Rs 299 plan. The Rs 299 plan comes with a total validity of 28 days, which is two days lesser than what Jio offers, but it offers 1.5GB of daily data. With this plan, the total amount of data that a user gets is 42GB which is way more than what Jio is offering with the Rs 296 plan.

On top of that, users get Data Delights, Weekend Data Rollover, and Binge All Night offers with the plan. There is also complimentary over-the-top (OTT) access to Vi Movies & TV Classic with this plan. Vi’s plan offers way more benefits than Jio’s plan here.

If you want to further understand why Vi’s Rs 299 plan is worth it, click here.