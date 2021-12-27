Vodafone Idea Rs 299 Plan, Is It Worth It?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a Rs 299 prepaid plan after the prepaid tariff hikes got implemented on November 25, 2021. The third-largest telco brought in an additional benefit called ‘Data Delights’ for the consumers with this plan. The Rs 299 plan gets all the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits that the telco offers. The only thing is, it comes with a very short validity of 28 days. This means that a lot of people would find this plan very expensive. So, is it worth the money? Let’s see.

Vodafone Idea Rs 299 Plan Detailed

With the Rs 299 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea, users get 1.5GB of daily data. Along with this, there is unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day bundled with the plan. As mentioned above, there are all the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits included with this one.

These additional benefits include offers such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. With Binge All Night offer, users can consume unlimited amounts of data between 12 AM and 6 AM every day without worrying about affecting their fair-usage-policy (FUP) data for the day. Further, with the Weekend Data Rollover offers, users get all of their leftover weekly data to be used on the Weekends. Lastly, with the Data Delights offer, Vi gives users 2GB of bonus or emergency data every month. This 2GB of data can be redeemed as 1GB per day two times in a calendar month.

There is also an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV Classic bundled with this plan. The same plan used to be priced around Rs 249 before the tariff hikes kicked in. The thing is, the additional offers bundled by Vodafone Idea makes this Rs 299 plan a very exciting offer for people going for a prepaid plan for the short term. Other telcos don’t provide such offers, and thus Vi gets to take the lead over them.