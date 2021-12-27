200 Mbps Plans Offered by Major ISPs Suitable for Small Businesses

The number of small businesses or new start-ups has been rising constantly in the country. Most of these businesses require small workspaces in order to hash out the work process. Working with a small team in these workspaces also means the need for a stable and seamless internet connection. It is also necessary that the internet is available across multiple devices at a constant speed. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country provide a lot of plans that are suitable just for this situation. Even though users can get up to 1 Gbps plan which provides a high-speed internet connection but can be really expensive. But ISPs offer different speed plans as well and 200 Mbps unlimited data plans can be sufficient for these small workspaces and are also comparatively affordable. Some of the major ISPs in India offering 200 Mbps plans are mentioned below.

The 200 Mbps Plan from Airtel

Airtel is one of the most prominent players in the market when it comes to providing broadband services. The Airtel Xstream Fiber offered by Airtel offers the users a better, enhanced and faster daily broadband connection experience as it provides a Fiber optic internet connection. The airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get the ‘Entertainment’ pack which provides 200 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999 exclusive of taxes.

Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes subscriptions to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with Wynk Music. This is also Airtel’s bestselling plan.

200 Mbps Plan by Excitel

One of the growing brands in India, Excitel uses European technology to offer seamless and consistent performance. It offers various plans according to the different needs of its consumers and ensures last-mile delivery and local support. The 200 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags and durations so as to cater to user convenience. The Fiber First from Excitel provides users with a 200 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 799.

Users can also access the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 732, Rs 572, Rs 545, Rs 471 and Rs 449 respectively. All these prices are on a monthly basis and are exclusive of taxes. However, the 3-month plan is available for only new subscribers to the service. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.

BSNL – 200 Mbps Plan

India’s public telecommunications company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for its users who want to opt for 200 Mbps of internet speed. Customers can opt for Fibre Premium and Fibre Premium Plus which are the two 200 Mbps broadband plans offered by BSNL. The Fibre Premium comes at a cost of Rs 999 per month whereas Fibre Premium Plus is available at Rs 1277 per month. Both these prices are exclusive of GST and both these plans come with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB.

The Premium plan also offers a subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar premium pack and users can enjoy 2 Mbps of internet speed after 3300GB. The Premium Plus plan on the other hand offers 15 Mbps of internet speed beyond 3300GB and also offers a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on rent on the first bill.