Samsung Galaxy A32 Gets RAM Plus Feature With New Variant in India

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has taken the wraps off a new variant of the Galaxy A32 4G smartphone in India. This is a mid-range offering that comes with 8GB of RAM. Notably, the smartphone was unveiled earlier in a single storage configuration featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. Even the new variant with 8GB RAM also comes with the same storage capacity.

Notably, the smartphone’s new variant that entered India comes with Samsung’s RAM Plus feature, which is the name given by Samsung for the virtual RAM capability. Let’s take a look at the price, specs and other details of the new Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Price

When it comes to pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A32’s new variant with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 23,499. It arrives in three colour options such as Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome Violet. Notably, the already existing 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 21,999 via the official Samsung online store, and other major online and offline channels.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Price Specifications

Detailing on its specs, the Samsung Galaxy A32 new variant also comes with similar specifications except for the improved RAM. To recap, the smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The screen features a waterdrop notch at the top to provide room for the selfie camera and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Under its hood, the Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and support for 4GB virtual RAM. Notably, this will be borrowed from the internet storage capacity of 128GB. A 5000mAh battery along with support for 15W fast charging fuels the smartphone.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A32 is fitted with a quad-camera arrangement at its rear comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary macro lens and a 2MP fourth depth sensor. The other goodies include standard connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, AI face unlock and an in-display fingerprint sensor.