Kappa Broadband Has Structured Plans Like Telcos Prepaid Plans

We are all used to looking at prepaid plans from the telecom operators with 28 days, 56 days, 84 days, and 336 days validities. But hardly do we get to see a fixed-line broadband internet service provider (ISP) doing the same. Kappa Broadband, a regional ISP offering services in seven states of the country, including Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan, is offering broadband plans with such validity structure.

Kappa Broadband Unlimited Data Plans With Different Kind of Validities That We Are Used to See

Kappa Broadband offers truly unlimited data plans to its customers. All of the plans offered by the company are on a pre-pay basis. The company offers its unlimited plans with 28 days, 84 days, 168 days, and 336 days validities.

There are two plans with 28 days, 84 days, 168 days, and 336 days validities each. If you are comfortable with low speed, you can go with the 10 Mbps speed option, or if you want more speed, you can go with the 20 Mbps speed plan.

The unlimited internet plans from Kappa are sort of expensive. This 10 Mbps plan with a validity of 28 days is available for Rs 800 per month. The price is mentioned without GST, so the plans are quite expensive.

If you want the 20 Mbps plan for 28 days, you will have to shell out Rs 1,000 per month (18% GST will be added at the time of billing). The company promises that the upload and download speeds offered are uniform.

This is very expensive considering what you can get from the fiber ISPs, including Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, BSNL Bharat Fibre, Excitel, and more.

As mentioned above, you can purchase the 10 Mbps, and 20 Mbps plans with different validities from Kappa Broadband. The most expensive unlimited data plan listed on the company’s website costs Rs 9,000 and comes with a long-term validity of 336 days which is approximately 11 months.