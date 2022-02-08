Redmi 10 (2022) Geekbench Listing Suggests a MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset

Multiple reports have been surfacing regarding the Redmi 10 (2022) smartphone for quite some time. Redmi 10 (2022) is expected to arrive this year; however, no official confirmation has been made regarding the launch date of the device. Now, in a new development, Redmi 10 (2022) has supposedly been spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site. The listing provides some intel regarding the specifications of the handset. Previously, Redmi 10 (2022) was spotted in a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing.

Details on the Upcoming Redmi 10 (2022)

The new report comes in from MySmartPrice, according to which a handset with model number 21121119VL has been spotted on Geekbench which is being speculated as the Redmi 10 (2022). If the rumours are true, then according to the Geekbench listing, the device was able to score 367 points and 1,253 points in single- and multi-core tests, respectively. The listing also reveals a few specification details of the device. It suggests that the handset is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core ARM MT6769H processor. It is to be noted that this is a codename for the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. Moreover, the listing suggests that Redmi 10 (2022) will have up to 4GB of RAM and will operate on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

As far as the previous spotting of Redmi 10 (2022) on the US FCC certification website is considered, the device was listed with the model number 22011119UY which is a tad bit different from the one spotted on Geekbench. The US FCC listing provided storage configuration for the upcoming device. According to the listing, Redmi 10 (2022) will be available in two storage options – 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

The upcoming Redmi 10 (2022) was also spotted at multiple other certification sites back in November such as Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification listings, IMDA, TKDN, SDPPI, and TUV Rheinland. The smartphone was also spotted with model number 21121119SG which could mean that the handset could have three possible variants, however, nothing is confirmed. The reports have suggested that the handset could launch with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. All the mentioned details hint towards the fact that the smartphone could come with similar specifications as Redmi 10 launched last year.