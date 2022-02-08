Tecno Pova 5G Special Manchester Edition Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC

Tecno Mobile has just launched the Tecno Pova 5G in India. This is the first-ever 5G smartphone from Tecno in India, and it is priced under Rs 20,000. The device comes with a large display and 120Hz refresh rate support, which is amazing for the price it is coming for. The Tecno Pova 5G also packs a huge battery with support for decent fast charging. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the smartphone.

Tecno Pova 5G Specifications in India

The Tecno Pova 5G has launched in India with a 6.9-inch LCD display with support for FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device offers a 91% screen-to-body ratio with a 20:5:9 aspect ratio.

The Tecno Pova 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. What’s great about this is that the other smartphone makers are offering their Dimensity 900 SoC powered devices for more than Rs 25,000 in India. The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The RAM can be expanded by up to 3GB, and there’s also a dedicated microSD card slot that allows users to increase the internal storage up to 512GB.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor, and an AI lens. At the front is a 16MP selfie snapper. It has dual-SIM slots supporting 5G and comes with all the necessary sensors, including the fingerprint sensor, for additional security.

There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack in the smartphone, which wired earphone lovers are going to appreciate a lot. The device packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Tecno Pova 5G Price in India

The Tecno Pova 5G comes in a single Rs 19,999 variant, and the first 1500 customers purchasing the smartphone will get a complimentary power bank worth Rs 1,999. The first sale of the device will start on February 14, 2022, and will be available on Amazon.