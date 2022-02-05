Infinix Zero 5G Officially Confirmed to Launch on February 14 with MediaTek Dimensity 900

Hong Kong-based smartphone company Infinix is gearing up for the launch of its all-new Infinix Zero 5G. The device was earlier reported to arrive on February 8 but an official confirmation for the launch date states otherwise. A microsite has been set up for the upcoming smartphone on Flipkart which suggests that Infinix Zero 5G will be launching on Valentine’s Day which is February 14 starting from 12 noon.

Details on Infinix Zero 5G

The details available regarding the Infinix Zero 5G on the Flipkart microsite also revealed that the handset will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset under the hood. Moreover, the AnTuTu benchmark score of the smartphone has also been revealed which is 475,073. The company has claimed that the handset will be the fastest 5G smartphone in the price segment and is also going to feature support for thirteen 5G bands.

The previous leaks have also provided intel on some of the major specifications of the device. Infinix Zero 5G is expected to arrive with a display featuring an FHD+ 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The leaks also suggest that the handset will be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The internal storage on the device could be 128GB. Talking about the camera module of the device, Infinix Zero 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP AI primary sensor. The device will also feature a fingerprint scanner on the power button.

Moreover, the handset is expected to operate on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own XOS on top. The device is said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery and is likely to support 33W fast charge technology. Furthermore, the device is rumoured to be available in Orange and Black colour options. In an older report, Infinix India XEO Anish Kapoor had stated that the next 5G smartphone from the brand will cost less than Rs 20,000 and hence presumably, Infinix Zero 5G will cost less than Rs 20,000.