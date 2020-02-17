iQOO 3 Achieves Highest Ever Score of 597,583 on AnTuTu Benchmark

Highlights iQOO3 scores 597,583 on AnTuTu, highest ever for a smartphone

Key specifications as per listing include: Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and Android 10

iQOO 3 to launch on February 25 in India and China

Vivo’s offshoot brand iQOO is planning to launch its upcoming 5G flagship iQoo 3 in India on February 25. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone was spotted on AnTuTu benchmark registering the highest score ever for a phone. The iQOO 3 recorded a benchmarking score of 597,583 points on AnTuTu, making it one the highest-scoring smartphone on the platform. The AnTuTu reveals the device with model number V1955A comes powered by Qualcomm’s top of the line Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

iQOO 3 Key Specifications Revealed via AnTuTu Listing

Additionally, the AnTuTu listing reveals key specifications of the smartphone. The iQOO3 comes with a Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution as per the listing. The device is also seen running Android 10 operating system. Moreover, a Weibo post by the company revealed more information regarding the device. The smartphone will be packing a 4440mAh battery with support for the proprietary 55W Ultra Flash Charge technology.

The iQOO 3 will also be employing the more efficient LPDDR5 RAM and the faster UFS 3.1 storage. Other features that have officially been revealed include Wi-Fi 6 and dual-band 5G (NSA + SA) support.

Previously, a TENNA listing revealed the device would sport a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and offer an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 3 will be packing a quad rear camera system with a 48MP primary sensor, a pair of 13MP sensors and a 2MP sensor.

iQOO 3 India Launch on February 25

More information is expected in coming days as the iQoo 3 is set to launch on February 25 in India and China. iQOO is aiming to launch India’s first 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. However, the company will also bring the handset with 4G specifications. Right now, there’s no info regarding the pricing of the smartphone, but we are expecting iQOO to be aggressive in the Indian market taking on OnePlus, Asus, Xiaomi and Realme in the affordable flagship segment. Notably, iQOO will be acting as an independent brand in India, so it will even compete with Vivo’s devices.