Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20 Hours Playback Starts Retailing at Rs 1,399

Xiaomi has made a name for itself in India not only in the smartphones category but also in the area of other electronics. Some of the categories which Xiaomi has conquered include smart TV, wearables and many more. Needless to say, there are a lot of audio accessories out there as well, which bear the Xiaomi branding. In this line-up, Xiaomi has now launched the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker. There are other audio devices from Xiaomi as well, which include the Mi Soundbar and others. However, this is a new debut in the Mi line-up of audio devices. Without further ado, let’s jump right in and see what all features and specifications the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker offers to the buyers.

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Design

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker comes in a compact design, and it is also lightweight. Like the name of the device suggests, the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker has been designed for easily carrying it around. The speaker also comes with IPX5 water-resistance, which makes it splash and spill-proof. This means that while the Mi Outdoor Speaker will be able to take a few splashes of water near a pool, it would not be the most prudent idea to dip it underwater. In the middle of one of the edges of the speaker, the users will find a sling which adds to the ease of carrying the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker.

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Specifications and Features

When it comes to output on this speaker, Xiaomi has claimed that it would be able to deliver 5W worth of sound and the bass is likely to be rich and punchy. The speaker utilises Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity with phones and other devices, and the Mi Outdoor Speaker would be compatible with both Android and iOS, much like other Xiaomi devices. One of the highlights of the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is the 2,000mAh battery which claims 20 hours of playback on a single charge. The speaker can be charged via a micro-USB port. If you want to use the speaker with calls, then there is a high sensitivity microphone and an audio jack as well.

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Pricing

As for the pricing of the device, the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker has been priced at Rs 1,399, and it is already up for sale on mi.com. The colour option available to the buyers only includes Black.