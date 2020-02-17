Apple to Design In-House 5G Antenna for iPhone 12 Series: Report

Apple has two design plans for iPhone 12, a thicker iPhone design to go with Qualcomm antenna, or a thinner sleeker iPhone to go with their custom made antenna

    Highlights
    • Apple finds Qualcomm’s QTM525 antenna module too thick for iPhone’s design
    • The Cupertino tech giant will now design 5G antennas in house
    • Apple dissatisfied with royalties deal with Qualcomm

    Apple’s 2020 flagship iPhone 12 series will be launching in September as usual and the company is widely expected to debut its first 5G iPhone, powered by Qualcomm’s X55 modem. Now a new report says Apple will be designing the iPhone 12’s 5G antennas in house. As per sources who spoke to Fast Company, Apple is going to design its own 5G antenna instead of relying on Qualcomm’s QTM525 mmWave antenna module. The issue at hand is the size of the Qualcomm’s antenna, which is apparently too large for the iPhone’s industrial design and sleek profile. The chipmaker will reportedly result in a thicker iPhone than Apple has planned.

    Apple Dissatisfied With Royalties Deal With Qualcomm

    There’s another reason why Apple is keen on going with their own custom made antenna. The company seeks to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm’s components. As per the source, Apple feels it is “getting screwed on royalties” in its dealings with Qualcomm. However, Apple is keeping its options open at the moment. The company apparently is considering two designs for the iPhone 12, a thinner iPhone design for Apple’s own arenas and a thicker design in case they decide to go with Qualcomm’s antenna module.

    Apple iPhone 12 Series to Pack 120Hz OLED Screen

    Apple’s plans for iPhone 12 remain unclear so far, but leaks continue to pour in for the upcoming flagship range. Apple is reportedly planning to bring radical display design for its iPhone 2020 models. An industry insider Ice Universe said Apple would combine the 120Hz ProMotion technology of its iPad Pro with that of OLED panels of premium iPhones to deliver a world-class experience.

    Apple is also said to bring potentially game-changing 3D camera technology and new A14 chip. There are also rumours of Apple bringing in Touch ID via in-display fingerprint scanner to be used alongside Apple’s FaceID facial recognition technology.

    In related news, Apple also has planned a new smaller and cheaper 4.7-inch iPhone SE model which is expected to debut by March-end. The company will target the new entry-level segment with this iPhone, which is said to be starting at $399 in the US. The device will feature an LCD display, TouchID authentication along with A13 Bionic chipset. More leaks on cheaper iPhone are expected as the release date nears.

