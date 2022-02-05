Reliance Jio Network Down Again, What’s Really Happening

It looks like Jio has made a habit of surprising users with a network down scenario. Jio users in Mumbai are complaining of the network being down since approximately 12 PM, according to the downdetector. The thing is, every company’s network goes down some time or the other; the issue with Jio’s network down scenario is that it is happening at a large scale.

To recall, back in October 2021, many users around the country from different states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra were complaining about Jio’s network going down.

Today, it has happened again, but this time, it looks like only people living in the Mumbai area are affected.

Why Is Jio Network Down?

Reliance Jio has not responded to the queries of TelecomTalk as of the time of writing and publishing this story.

The telco didn’t give a reason for its network going down back in 2021, and it is unlikely to give one now. Many users on Twitter are complaining about the network of Jio going down in the Mumbai region. Some users are even asking the company for compensation.

Last time around, when Jio’s network went down, the telco had offered additional days of validity to the users affected.

Will Jio Again Offer 2 Days of Complimentary Service

Jio had offered users two days of complimentary service to the affected users when there was a network down scenario last time.

However, the frustration that the users in Mumbai might be facing right now would certainly be worth more than days of complimentary service. A top-class telecom operator’s network going down, again and again, isn’t something to be taken in a light manner. Multiple businesses and households depend on Jio’s mobile networks for connecting with others across the country. A scenario such as this can cause a lot of loss to individuals. Jio not responding to the issue can mean that the company is still working on fixing it, but surely, it should be a long-term fix.