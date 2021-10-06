Reliance Jio Networks Down in India

Reliance Jio’s network is currently down in many parts of India. The telco has not issued a statement as of yet, so we don’t know the exact reason behind it. But users from many parts of the country have complained on Twitter that they cannot make calls and some cannot even use data. Further, the exact regions this issue has come up in is also unclear at the moment.

Jio’s customer care team has nothing to say about this yet. Downdetector suggests that over 4,000 people have already complained about the issues that Jio’s network has had since the morning.

Reliance Jio’s Networks Go Down After WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook

A couple of days back, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down which caused panic amongst many people. But at least they were still able to make calls. People who are just on Jio’s networks and don’t have a secondary SIM to make calls with or use data from are now stuck.

People from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are complaining about the network outage. The Jio SIM is not showing any network issues. I live in Chattisgarh and the signal strength is looking good. Even the ‘VoLTE’ is working. But for some reason, the calls are not connecting. The data seems to be working fine now. But for many users, even the data is not working and if they are not connected to the Wi-Fi networks, they have no other immediate medium to contact someone else if they don’t have a secondary SIM of Airtel or Vi.

As per Downdetector, the network issues started coming in around 9 AM and reached the peak around 12 PM. Even people in Jabalpur and Jaipur are having issues with the telco’s networks. It feels like the issue has affected users living across the country. It will be worth waiting for Jio’s statement on the issue.