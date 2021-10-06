BSNL Launches New Broadband Plan for Educational Institutes

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new broadband plan for educational institutes. The name of this plan is ‘[email protected]’. This plan will only be available for educational institutes. It will be available across DSL, FTTH, and Air Fiber services of the telco. The maximum speed that this broadband plan will offer is 100 Mbps, and the maximum data is 3.3TB in a month. It is available with immediate effect for schools/ colleges / educational institutes. Let’s take a complete look at these plans and determine what it comes with.

BSNL [email protected] Broadband Plan Details

As per Keralatelecom, the plan will be available in three different services. On copper category (DSL), it will be available with 10 Mbps of speed and up to 791GB of monthly data. Then in the fibre category, the plan will be available with 100 Mbps and offer up to 3.3TB of monthly data. Lastly, with the Air Fiber service, the plan will available with 45 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of monthly data.

The company is also offering this plan for 12 months. On the purchase of 12 months, the client is entitled to receive one month of free service from the company. Further, there is free voice calling 24x7 provided to the customers.

Note that the price of the plan, which is Rs 791, is exclusive of the GST. Further, this plan is only available on a promotional basis for 90 days. BSNL has availed this plan only in the Karnataka circle for colleges/schools /educational institutes. The static IP address is also available for the users for a simple cost of Rs 2,000 per year. This plan doesn’t look much different from the Rs 799 plan offered by the telco that also offers a 100 Mbps plan. Users will also have to pay a one-month security deposit if they are purchasing this plan. There is no two years or three years plan available.