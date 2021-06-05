Connect Broadband Overshadows Airtel and BSNL’s 100 Mbps Plan



As we covered two days back, Connect Broadband had introduced new ‘Entertainment Plans’ for its users. The company offers 100 Mbps plans which are as good as the plans offered by any other operator. In fact, Excitel, a growing ISP that boasts of offering few of the cheapest broadband plans in India, gets direct competition from Connect Broadband. There’s just one area where Excitel is ahead of Connect Broadband, and that is in the data department. Excitel users get truly unlimited data with the plans. Apart from that, Connect Broadband also gives a solid competition to the plans offered by Bharti Airtel and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Let’s see how.

Connect Broadband 100 Mbps Plan

Connect Broadband offers several 100 Mbps broadband plans in Punjab. We will focus on the base plan offered by the company since we are looking for the most value. The cheapest 100 Mbps broadband plan from Connect Broadband comes for Rs 699 per month (exclusive of taxes).

Further, the company offers unlimited data with a fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit of 3.3TB and free STD calling with the plan. Post consumption of the FUP data, speed for the users drop to 10 Mbps. There are no other benefits offered with the plan.

How Does Excitel, Jio, Airtel and BSNL’s Plan Do Against Connect Broadband’s 100 Mbps Plan?

Airtel and BSNL offer their 100 Mbps plan for Rs 799 per month. Both the operators charge more for GST. There are no over-the-top (OTT) benefits included with BSNL’s plan, while there are Airtel Thanks benefits offered with Airtel’s plan. Since the data offered by all the companies is similar, which is 3.3TB per month, the plan from Connect Broadband makes more sense since it is Rs 100 cheaper.

Operators including Excitel, Reliance Jio, and Connect Broadband all offer their 100 Mbps plans for the same Rs 699 per month. There are no OTT benefits included with either of the plans. If you have to choose between either of the operators, consider the quality of service.

One thing to note here is that both Excitel and Reliance Jio offer their broadband services in multiple parts/cities of India, while Connect Broadband only offers it in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.

If you are thinking of purchasing a plan for the long term, Excitel’s long term plans are cheaper than both Jio’s and Connect Broadband’s plans. There are more 100 Mbps plans offered by Connect Broadband that also come with ISD calling and OTT benefits. But those plans cost way more than the base 100 Mbps plan from the company.