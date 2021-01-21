OnePlus 7 & 7T Devices Receive OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 Based on Android 11

OnePlus has released the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 update to the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T and the 7T Pro smartphones. The Android 11 update for OnePlus 7 & 7T series was planned for December 2020, however, due to a major data decryption bug, the Chinese company had to work closely with Qualcomm in resolving the issue before releasing the first Open Beta build. It is a piece of good news for all the OnePlus 7 & 7T smartphone users, but again, it is an Open Beta build, so there might be some bugs to start with. OnePlus says it will take user feedback before releasing the stable update for the four smartphones. As for the features, the official Open Beta 1 changelog confirms the addition of new user interface, Android 11 features, ambient display and added a shortcut for enabling dark mode.

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 7 & 7T Series: What’s New?

OnePlus has added all the OxygenOS 11 features to the four smartphones with Open Beta 1 update. Firstly, the company has added fresh new UI that received a lot of criticism for being similar to Samsung’s OneUI. All the OnePlus stock apps like Phone, Messaging, Settings and Clock received a major facelift.

OnePlus also updated the stock Camera app continuing its tradition of revamping camera application with every major update. The four phones will get the HEVC codec support that reduces video storage size without compromising on quality. The Open Beta 1 also added access to a third-party app to share pictures by pressing and holding it in preview.

And yes, the much-awaited Ambient Display feature is also being rolled out to the OnePlus 7 and 7T devices with this update. The ambient display can be enabled in the display section inside the Settings app. OnePlus says the Always-On Display feature is still under internal testing for the four phones and it will be released in subsequent versions. In Open Beta 1, users can use the ‘Ambient Display’ by picking up the phone or tapping the screen. These settings can be tweaked.

OnePlus is also adding a shortcut key for Dark Mode in the quick settings panel. Lastly, the OnePlus Shelf also receives a redesign, and there’s a new Weather widget.

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 7 & 7T Series: Known Issues

Alongside revealing the new features, OnePlus also listed out some known issues present on the Open Beta 1. Since it is a beta release, there are potential risks of increased power consumption and instability. The OnePlus Gallery app might be slower to load and OnePlus also says some pictures may not be displayed in the app. Bluetooth devices like earphones and speakers may not be able to play sound at times. The build also has some issues related to brightness which may lag in some conditions.

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 7 & 7T Series: How to Install?

OnePlus says the build is only for OnePlus 7/7 Pro & 7T/7T Pro unlocked non-carrier variants. Users should make sure their device has at least 30% of battery and a minimum of 3GB storage space. Another thing worth noting is the Open Beta 1 can be installed on top of the current stable build, however, you can not roll back the build to OxygenOS 10 without data wipe.

To begin with, head over to the OnePlus Forums’ post to download the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 build for your smartphone. Download the required ROM upgrade package from the specified download link. After downloading, open File Manager application and remove the .tar file extension. If you are downloading on a PC or laptop, the file extension will automatically be .zip. After renaming/downloading on your PC, copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage.

Now, head over to Settings>System>System Updates>Click top-right icon>Local Upgrade. The copied ROM upgrade file will be displayed, click on it and wait for the installation procedure to begin. After the upgrade is complete, click Restart. Once the device restarts, you can notice the changes.

If you want to downgrade, follow the same procedure by downloading the rollback package. But as mentioned above, the downgrade process will wipe the entire data on your smartphone, so make sure to take a backup.