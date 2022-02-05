JioBook Might Arrive Soon as it Receives Hardware Clearance With Windows 10 OS

Rumours of Reliance Jio working on a new laptop has been going around for a while although nothing has been tipped about the arrival timeline of the device from the company. The upcoming laptop is expected to be a budget device just as the other consumer electronics products offered by Jio. The device when launched will be competing with the laptops from Lenovo, Dell, Asus and more in the same price segment. Although nothing has been made official by the company, according to a recent tip, the JioBook laptop has received hardware clearance suggesting the launch of the device at the horizon.

Details on JioBook

Known tipster Mukul Sharma was the first to spot the listing of the device which suggests that the laptop will operate on Windows 10 OS out of the box and the product ID for the device was 400830078. No further specification detail was available at the listing of the laptop. Although it is a possibility that Jio might be selling the laptop under its own branding after purchasing the product from a manufacturer as the company name mentioned on the listing was Emdoor Digital Technology Co. Ltd. Jio is expected to launch the device with the moniker JioBook and it has already been spotted at BIS certification site as well as Geekbench listing.

Even though the listing suggests Windows 10 OS, there’s a high possibility that the device will feature the latest OS. Shockingly, the listing mentioned that JioBook will run on Android 11 OS which could very well be a different version of the laptop under testing. However, the Geekbench listing suggested Android 11 OS as well. Furthermore, the speculated JioBook managed to score 1,178 in the single-core test and 4,246 in the multi-core test. The device is speculated to feature a MediaTek MT8788 chipset under the hood paired up with 2GB of RAM. The company, however, is yet to provide official confirmation for the launch timeline of the device as well as other major specifications.