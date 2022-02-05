Wi-Fi Spectrum Bands Might be Expanded to 6 GHz and V Band in India: Report

Currently, in India, Wi-Fi signals move through the unlicensed 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz spectrum bands. But very soon, more spectrum in the V-bands and 6 GHz band might be available for Wi-Fi networks in the country.

AK Tiwari, Member – Technology, Digital Communications Commission, at a virtual workshop by the ITU-APT Foundation of India (IAFI), said the Indian government is currently considering and discussing the use of 6 GHz and V-band spectrum for Wi-Fi in India.

Tiwari said that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is considering each part of the argument made for the use of new spectrum bands for Wi-Fi in India, and very soon, approval on the course of action should come.

Tiwari noted that even the 5 GHz delicensed spectrum capacity had not been fully exploited until now, reports ET Telecom.

Current Regulations Don’t Provide Necessary Airwaves for Wi-Fi Networks for Indian Users

India needs at least 2 GHz of spectrum for Wi-Fi networks, but because of the current regulations, only 600 MHz of spectrum in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz is available to all users.

Note that the airwaves in the 5925 MHz – 7025 MHz are currently allocated to mobile, fixed, and satellite services in India, according to the NFAP (National Frequency Allocation Plan), 2018.

With Wi-Fi in the 6 GHz spectrum, a total of 1 GHz of extra bandwidth will be available to all users, which can be split into seven channels of 160 MHz each or fourteen channels of 80 MHz each.

TR Dua, Chairman of Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), said many countries have already delicensed the 6 GHz spectrum for Wi-Fi networks, and India should follow the same as well.

But RK Saxena, Wireless advisor to the government, said the 6 GHz band is currently used by satellites for broadcasting TV channels. Thus, there is a need for further study about the coexistence of this band between Wi-Fi and satellite services.