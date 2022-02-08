Best Smartphone Under Rs 10000 That Comes from Indian Brand

If you haven’t figured it out yet, we are talking about the Micromax In 2b. It might not be the best smartphone in the under Rs 10000 category, but it can be a proud purchase for a user as it is manufactured and sold by an Indian company. Micromax In 2b came to the Indian market in mid-2021, which means it is not a very old device. It is selling at the same price today for which it launched last year. Let’s check out the specifications and price of the device and where you can purchase it from.

Micromax In 2b Specifications

Micromax In 2b comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with support for a maximum brightness of 400nits and a screen-to-body ratio at 89% with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Octa-core Unisoc T610 coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

The Micromax In 2b comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 5MP sensor.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery and a USB Type-C port for charging. It is a 4G smartphone and can support Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity.

Micromax In 2b Price

The price of the Micromax In 2b is Rs 7,999 for the base model, which comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The superior variant for Rs 8,999 comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is available in three colour options, including Green, Blue, and Black. You get the device from multiple platforms, including Flipkart, offline retailers, and even the official website of Micromax India. Amongst all the Chinese options, this smartphone can be a good option for the user.