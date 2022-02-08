Google Pixel 6 Pro Available in India for Different Prices

Since Google hasn’t officially launched the Pixel 6 Pro for the Indian market, multiple sellers have independently listed the device on Amazon India to fill the gap and take advantage of the demand. Not just the Pixel 6 Pro, but the seller – ‘Worldwide_Store’, has also listed the Pixel 6 smartphone on the platform. Different sellers are selling for different price. However, the only issue is that there is no strong case that these sellers can be trusted. The Google Pixel 6 Pro is available in different colours and in different prices for the same storage model. It all comes down to which colour do you want and what are you ready to pay for it. The number of reviews are too less to determine whether these products are original or not.

Google Pixel 6 Series Listed in India is Unlocked

All the sellers claim that the device is unlocked, giving users the flexibility to change carriers as per their wish. The Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best Android smartphones in the world right now, and it runs on Android 12 out of the box. There are exchange offers available which can give you a discount of up to Rs 15,000. Users also are getting bank discounts of up to 10% on credit cards and EMIs.

Google doesn’t plan on bringing the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro in India, and thus this might be the only choice for users who want to purchase the smartphone within the country. But these sellers can’t be trusted blindly.

Note that since this device isn’t being sold by Google directly, you won’t receive the updates on time. You will only receive them whenever the vendor of the device releases them for you. Since the device is being claimed to be carrier unlocked, there’s no reason why Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL SIMs can’t work on it. However, proceed with caution if you are buying this device from Amazon.