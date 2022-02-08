BSNL Prepaid Plans That Are Better than What Jio, Airtel, and Vi Offer

The Indian telecom sector is dominated by the three private players – Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. However, the state-owned telco BSNL also provides prepaid plans that offer benefits just as the other operators. The plans from BSNL not only offer equivalent benefits but also in some cases costs less than the same prepaid plans offered by the other telcos. Mentioned are some of the daily data prepaid plans offered by BSNL that costs less than the plans offered by Jio, Airtel and Vi.

The Prepaid Plans from BSNL

The first plan on the list is the STV_185 plan. The STV_185 prepaid plan from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 185 and offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS as well as 1GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The plan also comes with access to BSNL Tunes. The telco offers another 1GB/day plan called STV_298 that comes for a price tag of Rs 298 and offers the same benefits for 56 days validity.

BSNL offers a Voice_187 pack that provides unlimited voice calls with 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 28 days that offers 2GBdata per day for Rs 187. The telco offers the same 2GB/day plan for a validity period of 56 days as well. The STV_347 pack comes with unlimited voice, 100 SMS/day and 2GB/ day as well for a price tag of Rs 347.

Moving on to the STV_299 plan from the telco that provides 3GB of data per day for a validity period of 30 days. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Another plan worth mentioning is the STV_247 plan from BSNL. Even though it’s not a daily data plan, the STV_247 plan comes with a total of 50GB of data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for Rs 247. The plan also offers access to EROS Now entertainment services and BSNL Tunes.

Talking about the long-term plans, the STV_429 plan from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 429 and offers 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 81 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day as well. This daily data plan from the telco also comes with access to EROS Now entertainment service. The STV_499 plan, on the other hand, comes at a price tag of Rs 499 and provides 2GB/day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 90 days.

Lastly, the STV_WFH_599 plan from BSNL is unlike any plan offered by the three private telcos. The STV_WFH_599 from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 599 and offers 5GB/day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The plan also comes with access to Zing and provides unlimited free night data from 00:00 hours to 05:00 hours.