Sophos Planning to Enter India With a New Data Centre in Mumbai

Sophos, a major IT security company, has announced plans for coming to India with a new data centre in Mumbai. The company is planning to set the data centre up in March 2022. Sophos already has data centres in big countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Japan. India is going to be added to the company’s list in March this year.

Sophos Central, a Cloud Management Platform to Help Businesses in India

All the data could be locally accessed by the companies across industries through Sophos Central, a cloud management platform that supports next-generation cybersecurity solutions. The products and services that the company is initially going to provide customers in India would include Sophos Encryption, Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Intercept X for Server, Intercept for X, and Sophos Managed Threat response services. The company would be bringing in other offerings in due time as well.

Sunil Sharma, Managing Director of Sales for India and SAARC, Sophos, said the new data centre would help the country’s organisations with digital transformation and cloud migration.

Sharma further said that India is a very important market for Sophos, and they have heavily invested in the country. Sophos already has a large base of research and development in India, and this new data centre would enable the company in building its leadership presence in the region.

Sophos has been helping companies and organisations actively as they adopt software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud and hosted services.

Raja Patel, Senior Vice President of Products at Sophos, said that it could prove to be very costly for the businesses if they don’t have proper control over the data and have compliances in place. Sophos recognises the need for accommodating the fast-moving changes in how the world is accessing and storing data, Patel added.

With the recent budget announcements, more companies are expected to set up data centres in India.