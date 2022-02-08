Asus ROG Fusion II 500 and Fusion II 300 Headsets Announced in India

The Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) Fusion II 500 and Fusion II 300 gaming headsets have been announced for the Indian market. They feature the high-resolution ESS 9280 Quad DAC technology for realistic and unparalleled gaming audio. These headsets are made for gamers as they come with advanced 7.1 Surround sound and Asus AI Beamforming Microphones with AI Noise Cancellation for delivering truly impeccable true-to-life, immersive in-game audio and communication.

Asus ROG Fusion II and Fusion II Gaming Headsets Provide Gamers With Lossless Audio Processing

As mentioned above, the ROG Fusion II and Fusion II gaming headsets come with ESS 9280 Quad DAC, which can provide gamers with lossless audio processing. There are 50mm Asus Essence Drivers inside the headsets, which will help them deliver true-to-life audio.

Because of the Asus AI Beamforming microphones with AI Noise Cancellation, the microphones of these headsets work really well and ensure proper communication between the gamers. The AI Noise Cancellation of these headsets can reduce over 500 million types of background noises such as keyboard clacking, chatter, and more.

The best thing is they are not just made to perform well, but also look stylish. Both the headsets come with built-in Aura RGB for providing the gamers with over 16.8 million colour combinations and six preset lighting effects via Armoury Crate.

The Asus ROG Fusion II 500 headsets comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, USB – Type-A and USB – Type C connectivity and are compatible with devices such as laptops, desktops, gaming consoles, and smartphones. The Fusion II 300 doesn’t come with a 3.5mm audio connection.

Asus ROG Fusion II 500 and ROG Fusion II 300 Price

The Asus Fusion II 300 price has not been revealed by the company yet. However, the Fusion II 500 has launched for a price of Rs 22,999 in India. The Fusion II series headsets from Asus will be available in India starting from March 2022.