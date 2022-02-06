Tecno Pop 5S Budget Smartphone Launched With Unisoc Chipset, Dual Cameras and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno has just launched a new device in Mexico. The brand is known for its smartphones in the affordable price segment. To recall, the company launched its Tecno Pop Series last month which consisted of three devices – Tecno Pop 5, Tecno Pop 5 Pro and Tecno Pop 5X. Now the brand has come up with its Tecno Pop 5S which has been officially launched in Mexico. Mentioned below are the price and specification details of the latest smartphone in the Tecno Pop series.

Tecno Pop 5S Specifications

The newly launched Tecno Pop 5S comes with a display featuring a 5.7-inch LCD display with a teardrop notch and a thick chin. The display of the handset offers an HD+ resolution of 720x1520pixels with 292 PPI density and has an 84% screen to body ratio. The device doesn’t offer a fingerprint scanner but comes with an in-display face unlock.

The all-new Tecno Pop 5S features a 1.4GHz quad-core Unisoc SC98632E processor under the hood and comes with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via a microSD card. As far as the software is considered, the smartphone operates on Android 10 Go Edition out of the box. The handset also comes with dual SIM card support.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Tecno Pop 5S comes with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 5MP primary camera along with an AI lens. The front of the device features a 2MP selfie camera with an LED flash. The handset is backed by a Non-Removable Li-Po 3020mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and a micro-USB port. Tecno Pop 5S measures 148 x 72.3 x 9.9mm and weighs 160 grams.

Price Details of Tecno Pop 5S

The all-new Tecno Pop 5S launched in Mexico comes at a price tag of MXN 2,239 which is somewhere around Rs 8,081 falling in a super-budget smartphone category. The device has been made available in two colour options – Green and Purple. The brand is yet to announce the availability of the handset.