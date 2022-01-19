Tecno Pop 5 Pro Budget Smartphone Launched in India with a Powerful 6000mAh Battery

After multiple rumours surrounding the device, Tecno Pop 5 Pro has finally been launched in India on January 19, Wednesday. The device is the second in the company’s Pop Series devices as Tecno Pop 5 was launched last week. The affordable device from the Chinese smartphone maker arrives with a powerful 6000mAh battery and other features such as support for 14 regional languages. The company had also shared a teaser of the device via Twitter just a few days ago, which had already confirmed the massive battery backup. Let’s have a look at the other specs and price details of the newly launched Tecno Pop 5 Pro.

Specifications of Tecno Pop 5 Pro

The latest device in the Pop series comes with a display featuring a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a pixel density of 269ppi and a maximum brightness of 480nits. The device supports a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and has a 90% screen-to-body ratio, as informed by the company. The newly launched Tecno Pop 5 Pro has dual SIM slots and operates on the company’s HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go Edition.

However, the manufacturer hasn’t provided details in regards to the processor that will be powering the device. However, it is known that the chipset in the smartphone is paired up with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. The onboard storage of the device can be expanded up to 256GB via an external memory card. Talking about the camera specifications of the newly launched Tecno Pop Pro 5, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with an 8MP primary lens alongside a secondary AI lens. The rear camera of the device offers support for AI portrait mode, HDR mode and supports filters. The front of the device features a 5MP selfie snapper.

The smartphone is backed by a powerful 6000mAh battery capable of offering 54 hours of talk time or 120 hours of music playback, as claimed by the manufacturer. In addition to this, Tecno Pop Pro 5 also supports HiOS specific features such as Vault 2.0, Smart Panel 2.0, Kids Mode, Social Turbo, Dark themes, Peek Proof, Voice Charger, and Anti-Theft alarm.

Pricing and Availability

The new Tecno Pop Pro 5 has been launched with a single storage variant in India. The device comes at a price tag of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. The device will be available in three colour options – Deepsea Luster, Ice Blue, and Sky Cyan. The device will be available for purchase via offline retail stores, and the listing of the device on any e-commerce platform is still awaited.