YouTube Brings in Annual Plans for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium

The social media giant YouTube is finally bringing in annual plans for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium which will allow users to pay instantly for a 12-months non-recurring subscription. The latest annual plan has been brought in after a long time since the company launched its monthly and quarterly subscription plans. The newly launched annual plans, however, have been limited to only a certain country which includes India and the USA. Furthermore, the company is also offering annual subscription plans at a discounted price and users can get the plan via their android devices or the Web.

The Annual Subscription Plans

According to the report from 9to5Google, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium have now been made available with annual subscription plans for individual users. Since the plan has been initiated for individual users, it would mean that students and users with family members will not be able to avail the annual plans on their accounts. The introductory offer that has been launched by YouTube on its annual subscription plans will be available until January 23.

Talking about the price of the annual plans, YouTube Premium will cost Rs 1,159 for a year for users in India while in the US it has been priced at $107.99. On the other hand, the annual plan for YouTube Music Premium in India has a price tag of Rs 889 while in the US it has been priced at $89.99. Once the end of the introductory offer, the annual subscription for YouTube Premium will cost $ 119.99 whereas the annual plan for YouTube Music premium will cost $99.99 in the US. The price of the annual plans once the promotional offer ends is yet to be disclosed. The monthly cost of YouTube Premium in India is Rs 129 whereas in the US it is $11.99. Furthermore, the monthly plan for YouTube Music Premium costs Rs 99 in India while in the US it is $9.99.

A support page from YouTube stated that the annual plan for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium will be available in select countries which are – India, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan, Russia, Thailand, Turkey, and the US. Users of Android devices and Web can sign up for the annual plan of YouTube Premium as well as YouTube Music Premium whereas an in-app sign-up option has not been made available for iOS devices.