BSNL Trumps Tata Sky by Offering Better 150 Mbps Broadband Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has trumped Tata Sky by offering a better 150 Mbps broadband plan. BSNL Bharat Fibre offers its 150 Mbps plan for Rs 949 per month. At the same time, Tata Sky Broadband offers its same speed plan for Rs 1050 per month. So that’s Rs 100 expensive before including taxes. Both the companies offer a free fixed-line voice calling connection with their 150 Mbps broadband plans. So is the price difference the only reason why BSNL’s plan is better than Tata Sky’s plan? Not quite so, here’s what you should know.

BSNL Also Bundles in These Benefits Which Tata Sky Doesn’t

Note that BSNL bundles additional over-the-top (OTT) benefits which Tata Sky doesn’t. With BSNL’s 150 Mbps plan, users will get access to SonyLIV Premium, ZEE5, Voot Premium, and YUPP TV. Further, with this plan, BSNL is offering a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on the first month’s bill.

There’s another major difference between the two plans. It is in the amount of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data that is offered to the customer. BSNL offers users 2000GB of 2TB of data per month, while Tata Sky Broadband offers 3300GB or 3.3TB of data.

Post the consumption of FUP data, the internet speed for BSNL users with this plan would drop to 10 Mbps. But that really isn’t a big issue. There is hardly a user who can consume 2TB of data per month. Even with a big family, it is quite hard to do so with a 150 Mbps plan.

So while Tata Sky Broadband offers 3.3TB of monthly data, which is more than what BSNL offers to the users, there’s no big advantage that Tata Sky users will get here. It is more or less going to have the same impact on the user. But with the additional benefits offered, BSNL is offering one of the best 150 Mbps plans in the market right now.