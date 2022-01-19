Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G vs OnePlus 9RT: Who is the Winner

The leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its much-awaited Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G on January 19. The device has been launched in a premium smartphone category and will compete with other smartphones in a similar price segment. OnePlus had also launched its anticipated handset OnePlus 9RT last week and will be a competition to the newly launched Xiaomi 11T Pro. Both the manufacturers have launched the devices in a similar price range and can be puzzling for the customers while making a choice. Mentioned below is a detailed comparison between the two newly launched handsets that could facilitate users while making a purchase.

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs OnePlus 9RT – Display

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has been launched in Indian markets with a display featuring a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The display of the device also supports Dolby Vision, 1000nits of maximum brightness and has a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. The device also features Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection.

OnePlus 9RT on the other hand was launched with a 6.62-inch FHD+ display that can support up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 600Hz of touch sampling rate and 1300nits of maximum brightness.

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs OnePlus 9RT – Performance

The newly launched Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired up with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device also supports the expansion of up to 3GB of additional virtual RAM. The handset runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. The key attraction of the device is its 120W HyperCharge support using which the device can be charged 0 to 100 in just 17 minutes. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Talking about the OnePlus 9RT, the smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. OnePlus 9RT features a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging that can finish one complete charge in just 29 minutes. The latest device from OnePlus runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs OnePlus 9RT – Camera Specs

Xiaomi 11T Pro has been launched by the company featuring a triple-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 108MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP telemacro shooter with autofocus support. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie shooter.

OnePlus 9RT as well comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor along with a 6MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP macro sensor. The front of the OnePlus 9RT features a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs OnePlus 9RT – Price and Final Opinion

Xiaomi 11T Pro has been launched in India with three storage variants. The base variant with 8GB+128GB will cost Rs 39,999 followed by Rs 41,999 and Rs 43,999 for the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants. Whereas the OnePlus 9RT comes with two distinct storage variants. The base variant with 8GB+128GB is available for Rs 42,999 and the superior memory variant with 12GB+256GB is available for Rs 46,999.

Talking about the final verdict, as far as the performance of the devices are considered both Xiaomi 11T Pro and OnePlus 9RT feature identical processors and have similar storage options. However, when it comes to the battery life and charging support, Xiaomi 11T Pro definitely bags a point with its 120W HyperCharge support. Xiaomi 11T Pro also seems to take a lead in the camera department with its 108MP primary camera as well as the pricing of the device is slightly affordable in comparison to the OnePlus 9RT. So even though both the devices have very similar functionality and specifications, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Xiaomi 11T Pro might have an edge over the OnePlus 9RT.