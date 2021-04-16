OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 Update Fixes Call Issues and More

OnePlus recently launched its latest lineup of flagship series in India and across the globe, which also includes an affordable OnePlus 9R. Today the smartphone received the OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update with an array of improvements and bug fixes. According to the company, the update has improved the Wi-Fi performance and fixes incoming call delay issues. The handset was launched back in March along with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Let’s have a detailed look at the features that arrive with the latest Oxygen OS 11.2.1.1 update on the OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus, on its official forum announced that the company has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update for the affordable OnePlus 9R. The company has started pushing out the update in incremental order, which means that all the users will not receive the update right away. The OTA (over-the-air) update is going to hit a smaller percentage of users and gradually widespread in a few days. You can also check for the update manually in the Settings app of your phone by following the given steps. Do note that the update size is 336MB and the firmware version is 11.2.1.1LE28DA. Make sure you have enough space on your smartphone to download and install the update.

Changelog

According to the official forum, the Oxygen OS 11.2.1 update has improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience. The developers have improved the haptic for the Call of Duty Mobile and also fixed the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards. Numerous users had complained about the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge, with this update the company has also resolved the issue and other general bugs. Few other things that the OnePlus 9R saw improvements to are mentioned below: