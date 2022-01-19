WhatsApp Working on a New Feature to Ease User Experience

Facebook-owned social media giant WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to ease user experience. Much recently, WhatsApp was spotted testing an in-app chat support feature. It is expected to allow users to report any problems or get help from support directly through a chat window. Note that this is not the first time WhatsApp is testing something like this. The company had earlier tested a similar feature on the beta version of the application, but for some reason, it didn’t make it to the stable version.

WhatsApp Testing the New Feature for Both iOS and Android

According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing the new feature for both iOS (on version 22.2.72) and Android (on version 2.22.3.5) applications.

At present, if you have any issues and go to the Help and then Contact Us option, you will be redirected to a separate window where users will be asked to submit their concerns along with a picture of the same attached.

Now WhatsApp is testing the beta version of the application with new chat support for both iOS and Android users. Thus, in the beta version, when a user clicks on the contact us option, a new message is displayed which says, “we will respond to you in a WhatsApp chat”.

WhatsApp then sends a text message to the customer with its verified account, which has a green tick. The feature is still in the testing phase and might not make it to the final version of the app itself.

This feature will allow users to get prompt responses from the application. The company is also working on new drawing tools. WhatsApp will give users more pencils and tools to draw on videos and images they send to their contacts. It will make scribbling on pictures and videos an easier task before users send it. The pencils are reported to come in different sizes.