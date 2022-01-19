Anker Launches 65W 4-Port USB Type-C Power Bank in India, Check Price

Anker, a popular consumer electronics brand, has just launched a new power bank for the Indian market. The new 65W power bank from Anker is called ‘Powerport Atom III Slim’, and it is not a super-affordable product but meant for the premium experience. The speed with which this power bank can charge your laptop and smartphone is unbelievable. Power banks usually don’t support super-fast charging speeds. But with the Powerport Atom III Slim, users will be able to get a 65W fast-charging experience. Thus, smartphones such as OnePlus 8T, the OnePlus 9, and more that support fast-charging will now have a power bank to back them up while travelling.

Powerport Atom III Slim Price and Specifications in India

The Anker Powerport Atom III Slim has launched for Rs 3,999 in India. The product will be available online at a special price at the ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale. Note that it will also be available on Flipkart. The Powerport Atom III Slim comes with a warranty of 18 months from the date of purchase.

The key feature of the power bank is that it can support super-fast charging, has four ports to connect four different devices, but is still ultra-slim and very tiny. All four ports are USB-Type C ports.

The Powerport Atom III Slim weighs about 5 oz which is super light. There are four USB Type-C ports present on the power bank where the port powered by IQ 3.0 can deliver a power output of 45W, while the other three USB Type-C ports share a total of 20W power output.

Users can comfortably charge all of their Apple products that have a USB Type-C port, such as the MacBook Air 2018 onwards, MacBook Pro, and more. It also comes with safety features such as temperature control, overload protection, and more.

As mentioned above, it will be available for customers across India for Rs 3,999 via Amazon India and Flipkart.