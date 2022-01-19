Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Launched in India for Very Competitive Price

Xiaomi has just launched the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G for the Indian market. The smartphone comes at a very competitive price and will go against the likes of the OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Realme GT, iQoo 7 Legend, and more. It is worth noting that Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G was also used to demonstrate a 5G test by Bharti Airtel. The highlights of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G are its chipset, stereo speakers from Harman Kardon, 120W fast-charging and 5G support. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications and price of the device.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Specifications in India

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has launched with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The display comes with support for Dolby Vision, 1000nits of maximum brightness and has a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. There is also Gorilla Glass Victus on top for additional protection.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Users can also take advantage of the 3GB additional virtual RAM that the smartphone supports.

There is a triple-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 108MP lens paired with an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP telemacro shooter with autofocus support. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G can support Cinematic Filters, Pro-Time Lapse, 8k Video Recording at 30fps, and slow-motion video support with a frame rate of up to 960fps. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front.

Another major feature of the smartphone is 120W HyperCharge support. The device has a 5000mAh battery inside. The company claims that in just 17 minutes, the phone will charge from 0% to 100%.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Price in India

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes in three different variants. The base variant with 8GB+128GB will cost Rs 39,999 followed by Rs 41,999 and Rs 43,999 for the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants. It will be available in three different colours including Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Magic starting from 2 PM on Wednesday. The device will be available to purchase from Xiaomi’s official website and other offline retailers.