iQOO 9 SE Arriving in India Could be a Rebranded Version of Another iQOO Smartphone

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO, originally founded as the subsidiary of Vivo is gearing up for the launch of its iQOO 9 series of smartphones in India. The company has announced an iQOO 9 SE model for the series along with iQOO 9, and iQOO 9 Pro. The iQOO 9 SE model wasn’t launched along with the other devices in China. There have been a few reports regarding the iQOO 9 SE smartphone in the past, however, a new report suggests that it might be a rebranded version of another iQOO device.

Details on Upcoming iQOO 9 SE

As per the previous reports, iQOO 9 SE is going to be launched with a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution as well as a triple rear camera setup. On the other hand, iQOO 9 SE will feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset whereas the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 will arrive with the Pro model of the iQOO 9 series. It is expected that it will have a starting price tag of somewhere around Rs 35,000 meaning that it could compete with other devices from the brands in the same segment such as OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Based on the above-mentioned specifications and details, it seems like the iQOO 9 SE to be launched in India could very well be the rebranded version of iQOO Neo 5 SE launched in China back in December 2021.

Specification Details for iQOO Neo 5 SE

iQOO Neo 5 SE comes with a display featuring a 6.62-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device operates on Android 12 based OriginOS and has dual nano sim slots. The handset features a Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood which is paired up with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The processor on iQOO Neo 5 SE, however, is not the same as expected for the iQOO 9 SE model. The handset also has a unique cooling feature.

Talking about the camera module of this model, iQOO Neo 5 SE features a triple rear camera setup as well but with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera as well as a 2MP macro lens. The device is backed by a 4500mAH battery and supports 55W fast charge technology.