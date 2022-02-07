500 Mbps High-Speed Broadband Plans to Improve Productivity

With the ever-growing competition across industries in India, the internet becomes a crucial infrastructure. While most enterprises tend to ignore it, high-speed connectivity can actually help increase the productivity of the company/firm. Slow internet speed results in the loss of productivity which when calculated on a yearly basis, can be really significant. Hence, it’s always recommended to have a high-speed connection from a business point-of-view and internet service providers (ISPs) in the country have just the broadband plans. While users can always go for 1 Gbps broadband plans, it might get expensive sometimes. Mentioned are the 500 Mbps plans offered by a few of the major ISPs in the country – Reliance Jio, ACT and Tata Play Fiber along with the pack details.

JioFiber 500 Mbps Plan

When it comes to a 500 Mbps plan JioFiber has a pack that comes with multiple benefits. JioFiber offers a 500 Mbps plan at a cost of Rs 2,499 per month. The plan offers a symmetrical upload and download speed of 500 Mbps and provides seamless connectivity across multiple devices. In addition to this Jio offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable. Users can access the plan from the official website of Reliance Jio.

ACT Broadband

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides multiple office plans available on the company’s website. One of these plans is a 500 Mbps plan. Users can get access to the ‘ACT Enterprises Ultrafast Plus’ plan from the company that offers 500 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 7,000 per month. The plan has a FUP limit of 2.8TB beyond which the speed reduces to 3 Mbps. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed.

Tata Play Fiber 500 Mbps Plan

Tata Sky recently changed their moniker to Tata Play Fiber, the plans, however, remained the same. The unlimited 500 Mbps plan from Tata Play Fiber comes at a monthly cost of Rs 2,300. Users can get this plan for the long term too, as the company offers the 500 Mbps plan for different validity periods. For a period of three months, users can get the plan for Rs 6,900, for a validity period of six months, the plan costs Rs 12,900 on which users actually save Rs 900 and lastly for a period of one year the plan costs Rs 24,600 saving Rs 3000 for the users.

Tata Play Fiber uses a 100% fibre network to ensure end-to-end connectivity with fibre optics directly running from the service provider to users’ homes. This results in a seamless and consistent internet experience with high-speed connectivity. Users receive 3300GB or 3.3TB of Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data along with this broadband plan after which the speed is reduced to 3 Mbps. It is also to be noted that this plan is available in only selected cities across the country due to technical feasibility and users must check with their provider to know about the availability.