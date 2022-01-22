Excitel Broadband Is Perfect for Long-Term High-Speed Plan

Excitel, a fast-growing fiber internet service provider (ISP), offers the perfect long-term high-speed broadband plan to the users. The company only offers three broadband plans, but their monthly price is what stands out. Excitel, even on a monthly basis, offers its 300 Mbps plan for a cost of less than Rs 1,000. If you are looking for a high-speed broadband plan for the long term, in fact, for even the short-term, Excitel can be a top option for you. Here’s what you should know about Excitel’s high-speed broadband plans.

Excitel 300 Mbps Broadband Plan One of the Cheapest in the Country

Cheap sounds like a dirty word; thus, using the term “most affordable” is more appropriate here. Excitel’s 300 Mbps broadband plan is available for a lucrative price of Rs 899 per month if the user is going for the monthly option. However, in case the user wants to go for the long-term options, the monthly price of the plan keeps on falling.

Users who can afford to purchase the 300 Mbps plan for 12 months from Excitel will have to make a lump-sum payment of Rs 5988 only, which equates to Rs 499 per month. At this price, some of the biggest ISPs in India don’t even offer their 100 Mbps broadband plan. Further, the amount of data offered with this plan is truly unlimited. There’s no fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit on the data, so the users can consume the internet freely without any worries.

The 300 Mbps broadband plan from Excitel is also available for different validity configurations, including 3, 4, 6, and 9 months for Rs 752, Rs 636, Rs 600, and Rs 533, respectively. Note that none of the prices mentioned here includes taxes. So an additional 18% GST will be required to be paid by the user, but that is the case with each and every ISP. Further, there’s a Rs 2,000 security deposit which is completely refundable for the ONT devices provided by the company.